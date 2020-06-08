MISA mourns the passing on of trustee Dr Tikhala Chibwana

in News

The MISA Trust Funds Board (TFB), Regional Governing Council (RGC), National Governing Councils (NGC) members and staff in all its National Chapters have learnt with great sadness of the passing of TFB member Dr Tikhala Chibwana on June 7, 2020, after a short illness.

Dr Chibwana was appointed to the regional board of trustees in 2011 and chaired its Audit and Finance Committee. In November 2014, the MISA TFB further appointed him the Southern African Media Development Fund (SAMDEF) Chairperson, which positions he was serving diligently until untimely death. At the time of his appointment as trustee, Dr Chibwana was the General Manager of Times Media Group, Malawi.

After leaving the Times Media Group, Dr Chibwana took up the position of Project Director of Women in News (WIN) Africa, of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA). This post enabled him to continue his activism in promoting free expression, access to information and media freedom in Africa.

Today MISA and media professionals in Southern Africa mourns one of its ardent defenders of media freedom and freedom of speech. Although overcome by the loss of our colleague, we look back with pride and honour at the privilege of his counsel and leadership.

We will miss you Tikhala.

Our deepest condolences go to his wife, three children and family members.

Rest in Eternal Peace.

Luckson A Chipare

MISA TFB Chairperson

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.