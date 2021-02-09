MISA welcomes Paradza’s appointment as deputy information minister

MISA Zimbabwe takes this opportunity to congratulate Honourable Kindness Paradza on his appointment as the Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Honourable Paradza, who is generally referred to as a ‘friend of the media’ by colleagues in the media industry, is among the parliamentarians that vociferously defend media freedom rights.

Widely known as KP, within and outside the media sector, the newly appointed deputy minister is a veteran journalist who is passionate about professional journalism grounded in the profession’s codes and ethics.

A journalist at heart, Honourable Paradza, excelled in his defence of media freedom and journalistic rights during his tenure as a member of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Information, Media and Broadcasting Services.

This, he amply demonstrated during the ongoing media policy and law reform processes which have seen the enactment of the generally progressive Freedom of Information Act to foster citizens’ right to access to information in line with the Constitution.

He was also in the forefront in debating and pushing for the positive amendments to the Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill which now awaits enactment by the President.

MISA Zimbabwe extends its best wishes to Honourable Paradza and looks forward to even more progressive and productive engagements with him as well as with the entire Ministry of Information, in our quest to entrench citizens’ rights to free expression and access to information through a free and unfettered media which is critical in entrenching democracy.

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.