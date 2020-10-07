MISA Zambia hosts the 2020 Platinum and Golden media awards

MISA Zambia held its 18th Platinum and Golden Media Awards on 25th September 2020 from Golden Peacock Hotel. This year’s awards were held under the theme: Access to information, building trust and bringing hope in times of COVID-19.

Chairperson Hellen Mwale applauded the media for working tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, for educating and informing the public on the progression and prevention of the Coronavirus.

“The media have been front liners in the fight against the virus by risking their lives and those of their loved ones every day to give information to members of the public,” Ms. Mwale said.

Meanwhile, Swedish Ambassador to Zambia Her Excellency Ms. Anna Maj Hultgård who addressed the gala via Skype commended the Zambian government for receiving the proposal of statutory media self-regulation with open arms.

A total number of 17 awards were given to deserving Zambian journalists and media houses at the 2020 media awards held at Golden Peacock Hotel on September 25.

The Golden Television Award, sponsored by MISA Zambia, was scooped by Stella Goma from Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS).

The Golden Radio Award, also sponsored by MISA Zambia, went to Elias Limwanya from Joy FM.

Meanwhile, Kangwa Chileshe, a journalist from Icengelo Radio, won the Golden Community Radio Award, another category sponsored by MISA Zambia.

The Golden Print Award, sponsored by MISA Zambia, was scooped by Jack Zimba from Times of Zambia.

Grace Lungu from Breeze FM won the Platinum Award, the highest award given by MISA Zambia.

The Hellen Mwale Freedom Award, a new category sponsored by and named after MISA Zambia Chairperson, went to Gilbert Phiri from PNP Advocates.

Meanwhile, Daily Nation journalist, Terrence Miselo, won Best Reporting in Responsible Alcohol Consumption, an award sponsored by Zambian Breweries.

QTV journalist, Favourite Kalando, won Best Reporting Investigative Story, an award sponsored by Transparency International Zambia (TIZ)

The Best Reporting Child Rights Broadcast Award, sponsored by Panos Institute Southern Africa, went to Ginah Mudenda from Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC).

The Best Reporting Child Rights Print Award, also sponsored by Panos Institute Southern Africa, was scooped by Thandiwe Moyo from Times of Zambia. Ms Moyo also won the Best Reporting Ending Child Marriage Print Award, sponsored by the Non-governmental Organisations Co-ordinating Council (NGOCC)

Meanwhile, Kennedy Phiri from Diamond TV, scooped the Best Reporting Ending Child Marriage TV Award, sponsored by NGOCC.

NGOCC’s Best Reporting Ending Child Marriage Radio Award went to Eva Hatontola-Chanda from Radio Christian Voice.

Hot FM scooped the Antimicrobial Resistant (AMR) Champion Media House Radio Award, sponsored by the Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).

QTV, on the other hand, won the ZNPHI sponsored AMR Champion Media House TV Award.

ZNPHI’s AMR Champion Journalist Radio Award went to Monica Baidoo from Flavour FM

Grace Lungu from Breeze FM scooped the Public Health Reporting Journalist Award sponsored by ZNPHI.

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.