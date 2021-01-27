Planned minimum wage for journalists welcome-MISA Zambia

MISA Zambia has welcomed the move by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to introduce a minimum wage for journalists.

Speaking in a statement, MISA Zambia Chairperson Hellen Mwale says the poor conditions of service for most journalists in the country have been a matter that has required urgent attention.

“The MISA Zambia State of the Media reports in 2020 highlighted the poor conditions of service for journalists as one of the key issues that affect how journalists carry out their work and maintain professionalism and the pronouncement by the Ministry of Labour will ensure and improve staff retention as more journalists will not have to leave the profession for more lucrative positions in the corporate world”, she said.

And the Zambia Union of Journalists (ZUJ) General Secretary Robinson Kunda says the move by the government to introduce the minimum wage for the workers in the media industry will go a long way in improving the welfare of journalists in Zambia.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security Permanent Secretary Chanda Kaziya revealed that the government was in the process of introducing a minimum wage for journalists and Information Communication and Technology (ICT) workers.