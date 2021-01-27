Planned minimum wage for journalists welcome-MISA Zambia
LUSAKA – MISA Zambia has described the move by the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to introduce a minimum wage for journalists as a step in the right direction. The poor conditions of service for most journalists in the country have been a matter that has required urgent attention.
The MISA Zambia State of the Media reports in 2020 highlighted the poor conditions of service for journalists as one of the key issues that affect how journalists carry out their work and maintain professionalism. The pronouncement by the Ministry of Labour will ensure and improve staff retention as more journalists will not have to leave the profession for more lucrative positions in the corporate world. This guarantees the retention of seasoned journalists who in turn promote media excellence through their experience.
MISA Zambia is pleased that the media profession has been recognized as one of the key institutions that need to be protected and motivated. As a fourth estate, the work that is carried out by the media cannot be overemphasized and this move will only motivate them to work harder.
The media carries out important work but their remuneration has been poor over the years.
MISA Zambia, therefore, applauds the work that the Ministry of Labour is doing in protecting the media through the planned improved conditions of service.
Further, MISA Zambia would like to call upon media houses in the country to enhance the fight against COVID-19 and continue to protect their members of staff.
Due to the nature of their work, journalists are constantly at risk of exposure to COVID-19.
We, therefore, hope that sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) are procured for them and other non – contact measures put in place such as the use of digital platforms to carry out interviews. In-person news gathering and programmes need to be reduced further by all media houses.
We also urge sources to use electronic means to disseminate their information to the press using safe means and not just in-person meetings.
