Police arrest journalists in dragnet swoop on council meeting

Three journalists and three journalism students were on 3 December 2020 arrested in Harare’s dormitory town of Chitungwiza following a dragnet swoop by the police on a full council meeting of Chitungwiza Municipality.

According to lawyer Chris Mhike, deployed by MISA Zimbabwe, the arrested journalists are freelance journalist Philemon Jambaya, Audrey Galawu of ZimMorning Post and Albert Masaka, editor of Zimbomedia.

The three students are reportedly attached to Chitungwiza Municipality’s public relations and communications department.

Mhike said the journalists were being held at St Mary’s Police Station and were already being attended to by lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights when he arrived at the station.

