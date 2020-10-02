Police guarantee Newsday journalist’s safety

Karoi police in Zimbabwe’s Mashonaland West Province have assured NewsDay journalist Nhau Mangirazi of his safety saying he should report freely even about rogue state security agents.

According to NewsDay, Officer Commanding Hurungwe District, Chief Superintendent Helena Mahonde gave the assurance to Mangirazi after meeting the journalist on 1 October 2020 in the company of his lawyer, Unite Saize.

This was after the journalist was ‘summoned’ to the police station after reportedly exposing Constable Bwanali from Karoi Dog Section for allegedly engaging in “nocturnal raids” on shops demanding bribes in the company of Zanu PF youths.

He was then reportedly threatened with unspecified action by some police officers following the expose.

Chief Superintendent Mahonde said they had not summoned Mangirazi, but wanted to get clarity on allegations of his safety if there were any.

“We need to work together with the media and citizens in general, interacting in good faith.

“If there are any problems, come forward so that we iron out the differences. Our doors are open for further discussions,” she said.

