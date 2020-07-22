Police officer threatens to shoot Masvingo journalist

A police officer on 21 July 2020 reportedly threatened to shoot TellZim journalist Upenyu Chaota in Masvingo.

According to a Tweet by TellZim, the police officer had demanded that Chaota should go back home as no one was being allowed to get into town. “Brandishing an assault rifle, the officer refused to accept Chaota’s press card saying he was illiterate and could not read,” reads the Tweet.

MISA Zimbabwe position

MISA Zimbabwe is greatly concerned that cases involving the unlawful harassment, assault and arrests of journalists continue with impunity as the culprits are never brought to book.

This is despite the fact that the media has been declared an essential service in terms of the COVID-19 lockdown regulations and measures.

We, therefore, reiterate our incessant calls for these cases to be investigated and ensure the perpetrators are brought to account for their criminal acts which seriously undermine the lawful and professional duties of the media, and ultimately citizens’ right to access to information.

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.