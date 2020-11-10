Trial dates set for Chin’ono on incitement of violence charges

The magistrates’ court has set 7, 8 and 9 December 2020 as the trial date for journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, where is set to face charges for incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence.

Chin’ono appeared before Magistrate Ngoni Nduna at Rotten Row Magistrates’ Court in Harare on Tuesday, 10 December, following his lawyers’ application to have the magistrate recuse himself from the case.

However, Nduna dismissed the application, arguing that there already is a pending review application at the High Court regarding his conduct, which will give the defence the redress it sought.

Following the dismissal of the application, Nduna postponed the matter to 7, 8 and 9 December 2020 for the commencement of trial on those charges.

Chin’ono is currently on bail on the matter, but fresh charges for obstructing the course of justice have since been laid against him.

He is back in Chikurubi Maximum Prison and will be appearing before the court again on Tuesday afternoon on the fresh charges.

