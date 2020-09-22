Two journalists attacked in Mozambique

Two Mozambican journalists were reportedly attacked in two different locations at night on 20 September 2020 by unidentified assailants who were travelling in vehicles without registration number plates.

Luciano da Conceicao, a correspondent for the German news agency, DW Africa, was allegedly abducted by the unidentified person at the entrance to his house at around 7 pm in the town of Maxixe in the southern province of Inhambane.

The assailants allegedly took him to a beach where they assaulted him and left him bleeding. They also allegedly stole his recorder, identity documents and his mobile phone.

In the northern city of Nampula, Leonardo Gimo was attacked in a street by unidentified assailants, who also allegedly stole his camera. Gimo works for the private television station TV Sucesso.

Gimo later recovered his camera from the local police station the following day, but only after the assailants had deleted some pictures.

The assailants seemed to be interested in pictures that were taken at an event where members of the governing FRELIMO party had stormed a meeting held by the opposition RENAMO, an event that Gimo was covering.

MISA Zimbabwe’s position

MISA Zimbabwe is worried at the increased number of media violations in the region, particularly in Mozambique, where Ibraimo Mbaruco, a journalist is still missing after he was allegedly abducted in April.

We call on the Mozambican authorities to conduct thorough investigations into these latest attacks.

In addition, these attacks come barely a month before the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists which is marked annually on November 2.

Authorities should demonstrate their respect for this day as proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly, by ensuring the alleged assailants are brought to book thereby sending a strong message to would-be other perpetrators on the consequences of committing crimes against journalists.

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.