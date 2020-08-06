Update: High Court judge denies journalist Chin’ono’s bail

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi on 6 August 2020 dismissed journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s appeal for bail saying the appellant had failed to prove any misdirection of fact, law or both by the magistrate that denied him bail.

“In disposing of the matter, I determine that the appellant (Chin’ono), has failed to demonstrate any misdirection of fact, law or fact made by the learned magistrate in the court a quo (lower court) as would justify interference with his judgment.

“In consequence, therefore, the order I make is as follows: The appeal be and it is hereby dismissed,” said Justice Chitapi.

The appeal for bail was filed with the High Court after Chino’ono, who is in custody, was denied bail by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna.

He is being charged with incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence. Chin’ono has been in custody since 20 July 2020.

