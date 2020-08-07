Update: Journalist Chin’ono’s lawyers to file fresh bail application

Lawyers representing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on 7 August 2020 said they will be making a fresh application for bail following denial of his appeal for bail by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi.

Beatrice Mtetwa, who is representing Chin’ono, said they intend to make a fresh application for bail based on changed circumstances following the journalist’s appearance before Magistrate Ngoni Nduna in Harare on 7 August 2020 on remand.

He was further remanded in custody and will appear in court on 12 August 2020 during which the fresh application for bail will be made.

On 6 August 2020 Justice Chitapi dismissed the appeal for bail saying Chin’ono had failed to prove any misdirection of fact, law or both by the magistrate that had earlier denied him bail. The appeal for bail had been filed with the High Court after Chino’ono was denied bail by Magistrate Nduna.

He is being charged with incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence and has been in custody since the 20 July 2020.

