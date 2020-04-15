Update on 2020 WPFD celebrations and MISA Malawi Elective AGM

in News

MISA Malawi would like to notify its membership that due to the Covid-19 outbreak; both the World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) celebrations and the elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) have been postponed.

On the WPFD celebrations, the National Government Council (NGC) has agreed to proceed as follows:

That the annual media awards and WPFD Freedom March be done alongside activities marking the Right to Know Day on September 28. All other deadlines and judging of entries will however proceed as planned.

Debates that are usually conducted alongside WPFD activities be conducted on radio and television, as scheduled on May 3, with the membership and the general public participating through texts and phone calls.

On the Elective Annual General Meeting, which was scheduled for May 2, 2020, the NGC has agreed as follows:

All preparations should proceed as initially planned, which among others means that all those interested to contest for positions in the NGC should express interest by informing the Secretariat. Deadline is Friday, April 17, 2020.

Those aspiring for positions of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson should submit their manifestos before the said deadline.

Date for the elections will be announced in due course as the situation on Covid-19 improves. If the Covid-19 situation worsens, an online election may be considered.

As a reminder, this call is in line with Article VI, Section 6.5, subsection (iii) of the MISA Malawi Constitution:

“Members aspiring for positions of Chairperson and Vice Chairperson shall be required to announce their aspirations and submit their manifestos to the Secretariat at least 21 days before the day of elections. The Secretariat shall in turn send the said manifestos to all members at least 14 days before the date of elections”.

Interested members are also reminded of Article VI, Section 6.5 subsection (i) which reads:

“A person shall be eligible to contest for positions in the NGC if he/she has been an active member of MISA Malawi for at least last two consecutive years preceding the elections”.

Prospective candidates are required to submit their aspirations and manifestos to MISA Malawi Secretariat through email: info@misamalawi.org or director@misamalawi.org and copied to moseschitsulo@gmail.com.

Signed

Teresa Temweka Ndanga

Chairperson, MISA Malawi

