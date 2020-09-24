Update on MISA Malawi Annual Media Awards and 2020 Elections

in Awards, News

MISA Malawi would like to inform its membership that the 2020 MISA Malawi Annual Media Awards will take place at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

The awards function will be part of the activities to mark International Right to Know Day, which falls on September 28, every year. The awards were initially planned for May 3, which is World Press Freedom Day (WPFD), but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The awards ceremony will be preceded by a panel discussion on Access to Information and Media Freedom.

MISA Malawi will follow all Covid-19 preventative measures. Attendance to the panel discussion and awards function will be limited to 90 people.

Those interested to attend the celebrations should notify the Secretariat by Wednesday, September 30, 2020 through email info@misamalawi.org, copied to moseschitsulo@gmail.com. MISA Malawi will eventually notify the membership of the confirmed attendees in accordance with the limitations on physical meetings.

A detailed programme for the celebrations will be circulated in due course.

Elections

On Friday October 2, 2020, MISA Malawi members will virtually vote for new governors. The National Governing Council (NGC) has opted for virtual voting to ensure that eligible MISA Malawi members are not disenfranchised due to the Covid – 19 preventative measures. Those who have been MISA Malawi members for two consecutive years are eligible to vote.

Only the position of Executive Member will be contested for as the Chapter only received single Expressions of Interest for the positions of Chair and Vice Chair. The following individuals expressed interest to contest for positions in the NGC:

Teresa Ndanga – Chairperson

Mandy Pondani – Vice Chairperson

Luciano Milala – Executive Member

Themba Mwale- Executive Member

Candidates for ‘Chair’ and ‘Vice Chair’ positions will go unopposed. Members are encouraged to vote for their preferred candidates for the Executive Member positions through a link that will be shared on Thursday, October 1. Voting will end at 6 pm on Friday, October 2.

Media contacts

MISA Malawi Chairperson Teresa Ndanga

Cell: +265 999 247 911 or email teresa.temweka@gmail.com

MISA Malawi National Director Aubrey Chikungwa

Cell: +265 999 327 311 or email info@misamalawi.org

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.