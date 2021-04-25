PROMOTING FREE EXPRESSION IN SOUTHERN AFRICA

2021 World Press Freedom Day & Windhoek Declaration 30th Anniversary

25 Apr, 2021

Monday , May 3 , 2021

Theme

Information as a public good’

MISA Malawi would like to inform its membership and partners that the 2021 World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) celebrations will take place in Blantyre on Monday, May 3.

This year’s WPFD is very special as it marks 30th Anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration. World Press Freedom Day has its origins in a conference that UNESCO convened in Windhoek, Namibia in 1991. The conference ended with a landmark Windhoek Declaration for the Development of Free, Independent and Pluralistic Press.

The overall theme for 2021 celebrations is ‘Information as a public good’. The theme is a call for the world to cherish information as a public good by strengthening journalism, ensuring accountability of online platforms and inculcating the culture of media and information literacy for people to recognise the value of journalism in information dissemination. Windhoek Declaration recognises freedom of information and expression as a fundamental contribution to the fulfillment of human aspirations.

This year, WPFD celebrations seek to acknowledge the economic challenges that the media sector is facing by calling for economic environment that guarantees media viability and strengthens the role of journalism in the production and sharing of information.

2021 WPFD also provides an opportunity for the media and other stakeholders to push for accountability and transparency in the operations of online companies or social media platforms.

The activities on the day will include the traditional Freedom March, a Panel Discussion and MISA Malawi Annual Media Awards Gala Dinner at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel.

Due to Covid-19 preventive measures, the indoor events will be restricted to 100 participants. As such, members planning to attend the celebrations are expected to express their interest. Expressions of interest should be emailed to info@misamalawi.org and copied to moseschitsulo@gmail.com by Friday, April 30, 2021.

Detailed programme for the celebrations is provided below

Detailed Programme

1) Freedom March

08:00 – 9: 00

2) Panel Discussion

9: 00 -11: 00

3) Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony: Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel, Blantyre

18:00 – 18:30 Arrival of guests

18:30 – 19:00 All guests seated

19:00 – 19:15 Arrival of Guest of Honour

19:15 – 19:50 Opening prayer and remarks

Speeches: Welcome Remarks, Misa Malawi Chairperson

                    Remarks by representative of sponsors

                    Keynote speaker

                    Remarks by Guest of Honour: Minister of Information, Hon Gospel Kazako

19:50 – 20:35 Dinner

20:35 – 22:00 Presentation of Awards: Awards Committee Chairperson

                                                   END OF PROGRAMME

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.

