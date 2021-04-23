Malawi media mourns MACRA Broadcasting Monitoring Officer Limbani Moya

MISA Malawi joins the Malawi media in mourning veteran journalist Limbani Moya. Moya passed on at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre, Thursday afternoon, April 22, 2021.

Until his death, Moya was Broadcasting Monitoring Officer at Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA). He joined MACRA in 2014.

He selflessly served in the media sector for about 33 years.

Moya worked for the Malawi News Agency (MANA) as a District Information Officer (DIO) between 1988 and 1990.

In 1990, he joined Blantyre Newspapers Limited (BNL) before working with the Nation Publications Limited (NPL) between 1992 and 1996, becoming one of the pioneer journalists for the independent media in the country.

Between 1996 and 2013, Moya worked with BNL again, rising to the position of editor for Malawi News and Weekend Times.

Born on August 28, 1968, Moya dedicated his entire life to the media sector and he played a role in the growth of the sector from few public media outlets in the early 1990s to over 100 media outlets today.

During his time inside and outside the newsroom, Moya helped mentor young journalists.

He was one of MISA Malawi founding members and his contribution to free, independent and pluralistic media in Malawi will remain in our hearts.

Our condolences go to Moya’s family, MACRA and the media fraternity in the country.

May Moya’s soul rest in eternal peace.

