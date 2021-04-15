PROMOTING FREE EXPRESSION IN SOUTHERN AFRICA

Home 9 - -pb-icon">9 Malawian journalist interrogated for saying president is a comedian

Malawian journalist interrogated for saying president is a comedian

15 Apr, 2021

Malawian police on 6 April 2021 summoned a journalist for interrogation after the reporter wrote an article that was critical of President Lazarus Chakwera.

Watipaso Mzungu, the chief reporter of the privately-owned news website Nyasa Times, wrote an article where he described Chakwera as a “Fool’s Day comedian” for deferring a planned Cabinet reshuffle.

According to the Committee for the Protection of Journalists (CPJ), a police officer called Mzungu saying he was wanted for questioning the following day. The officer did not specify the nature of the questioning and told Mzungu not to bring a lawyer.

The police officers asked the journalist about his article, his motivations for writing it, and whether he had manipulated the statements of an activist he quoted in order to attract public attention, the CPJ continued.

The officers also demanded that Mzungu gives them the unedited draft of his April 2 story. The police officers did not allow him to contact his lawyer or editor.

Furthermore, the police said the article constituted a criminal insult of the President and an attempt to undermine the authority of the Head of State.

Malawi Police Service spokesperson, James Kadadzera, said Mzungu was neither detained nor summoned for questioning and that he had merely been “invited for an interview” over an ongoing investigation. He said the journalist had cooperated with the police and was released unconditionally.

MISA Zimbabwe position

MISA Zimbabwe is concerned that Malawi and other Southern African countries continue to resort to insult laws to shield presidents from criticism.

History has shown that insult laws have been used to gag the media and impinge on freedom of speech and expression.

Insult laws are archaic and anathema to democracy.

We urge the government of Malawi to drop such laws and promulgate laws that promote freedom of expression and of the media, while at the same time not shielding the president from scrutiny.

We also encourage the Malawian authorities not to pursue the charges against Mzungu.

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.

Share this

Related news

High Court quashes Chin’ono’s charge on publishing falsehoods

High Court quashes Chin’ono’s charge on publishing falsehoods

High Court judge Justice Charehwa has ruled that the charge against journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on publishing falsehoods cannot stand as it was declared unconstitutional. This followed Chin’ono’s appearance before the High Court on 28 April 2021 for review of the...

Over-regulation of the internet threat to digital rights

Over-regulation of the internet threat to digital rights

One of the reasons that contributed to the increased levels of Internet penetration in Africa and in Zimbabwe was that the internet space was perceived as a ‘free and unregulated space’ for freedom of expression and access to information. It was also viewed as a...

2021 World Press Freedom Day & Windhoek Declaration 30th Anniversary

Monday , May 3 , 2021 Theme ‘Information as a public good’ MISA Malawi would like to inform its membership and partners that the 2021 World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) celebrations will take place in Blantyre on Monday, May 3. This year’s WPFD is very special as it marks...

News

/ MISA on Twitter

MISA Regional @MISARegional

#PressFreedomIsMyFreedom
#WorldPressFreedomDay
#WHK30 https://t.co/aoIY9kUkh8
View on Twitter
MISARegional photo
0
0
MISA Regional @MISARegional

The last session of the Forum today is on Strengthening information and media literacy capacities in times of disinformation and hate speech with Fedrico Links, Ronald Affail Monney, prof. George Nyabuga and Juliet Amoah.

#WHK30 #WindhoekDeclaration https://t.co/TtEhdO321A
View on Twitter
MISARegional photo
5
7

Issues we address

Media freedom monitoring
Media law reform
Media freedom & independence
Digital rights
Access to information
Media & elections

Find resources

MISA publications
Resource centre
Contact us

Chapters online

MISA Lesotho
MISA Malawi
MISA Tanzania
MISA Zambia
MISA Zimbabwe