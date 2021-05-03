PROMOTING FREE EXPRESSION IN SOUTHERN AFRICA

Home 9 Media freedom 9 SADC member states should enable a free, independent pluralistic media

SADC member states should enable a free, independent pluralistic media

SADC, free media, media freedom
3 May, 2021

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.

Share this

Related news

News

/ MISA on Twitter

MISA Regional @MISARegional

The Media Institute of Southern Africa and the Namibia Media Trust- @NamMediaTrust collaborated on this dossier in commemoration of the Windhoek Declaration @ 30 and #WPFD2021. The dossier was created with support from @dw_akademie

View the dossier here: https://t.co/NJov23qg2G https://t.co/YNaovgXnyQ
View on Twitter
MISARegional photo
4
5
MISA Regional @MISARegional

30 years Windhoek Declaration: "I would like to see good journalism triumph"- @dw_akademie article.

Journalists . @GwenLister1 and @TabaniMoyo discuss the challenges facing African media today.

Read the article here: https://t.co/ojiWyzwAde

#WPFD2021 #WindhoekDeclaration #WHK30
View on Twitter
12
15

Issues we address

Media freedom monitoring
Media law reform
Media freedom & independence
Digital rights
Access to information
Media & elections

Find resources

MISA publications
Resource centre
Contact us

Chapters online

MISA Lesotho
MISA Malawi
MISA Tanzania
MISA Zambia
MISA Zimbabwe