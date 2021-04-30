PROMOTING FREE EXPRESSION IN SOUTHERN AFRICA

Southern Africa Press Freedom report now available!

30 Apr, 2021

MISA has launched a regional report on the state of press freedom in Southern Africa, which looks at media violations, the state of gender media and digital rights in the region among other topics.

The Southern Africa Press Freedom Report was commissioned by MISA Zimbabwe on behalf of the MISA Regional Chapters.

The report was launched in Windhoek on April 30 at the Africa Regional Forum, which is part of the World Press Freedom Day Commemorations.

The production of the Southern Africa Press Freedom Report was supported by UNESCO, the Swedish Embassy in Zimbabwe, and Fojo IMS.

*You can download a copy of the Southern Africa Press Freedom report (2019-2020) here

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.

News

